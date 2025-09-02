On This Day in 1982, Willie Nelson Was in the Middle of a Monumental Run at No. 1 With an Iconic Album

On this day (September 2) in 1982, Willie Nelson was on week 11 of a 22-week run at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with Always on My Mind. The LP went to No. 1 three times throughout the year, occupying the top spot for at least two weeks each time.

Always on My Mind spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other album in Nelson’s discography. However, it is not his best-selling LP. That title goes to his 1978 album of pop standards, Stardust. To date, his 1978 album has sold 5.25 million copies, while his 1982 release has sold 4.24 million. At the same time, Stardust only spent 12 weeks atop the country albums chart. It also peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200, where Always on My Mind peaked at No. 2.

Always on My Mind went to No. 1 for the first time on the chart dated May 22 and stayed at the top spot for two weeks. It returned to the top on June 12 for another two-week run. Alabama’s Mountain Music bumped it out of the No. 1 position both times. Then, on July 17, Nelson returned to the top and stayed for 18 consecutive weeks.

Willie Nelson Found Multiple Hit Singles with Always on My Mind

Always on My Mind wasn’t just a massively successful album for Willie Nelson. It also produced three hit singles. “Let It Be Me,” penned by Manny Curtis, Pierre Detance, and Gilbert Becaud, went to No. 2. Then, “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning,” penned by Gary P. Nunn and Donna Sioux Farar, was also a No. 2 hit.

The album’s title track, though, was the biggest hit from the album. Penned by Johnny Christopher, Mark James, and Wayne Carson, “Always on My Mind” had already been recorded by multiple artists in 1982. Gwen McCrae released it first in 1972, followed by Brenda Lee. The same year, Elvis Presley released his rendition of the song. However, Nelson had the biggest hit with it. His rendition peaked at No. 1 on the country chart and stayed there for two weeks.

His version also won three Grammy Awards. Song of the Year and Best Country Song went to the song’s writers. Willie Nelson went home with the Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Featured Image by Clayton Call/Redferns