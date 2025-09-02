Myles Smith to Perform at Halftime During the NFL’s First-Ever Regular Season Game in Ireland

Myles Smith is ready for some football! The NFL has tapped the British singer to perform at halftime during the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

The teams will face off Sept. 28 at Dublin’s Croke Park, marking the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in the country.

The “Stargazing” singer will be accompanied by The Line-Up Choir, a Dublin-based contemporary choir, during his halftime performance. Smith’s set, the NFL teased on Instagram, will included some of his biggest hits.

Smith is clearly excited about the gig. He commented on the NFL’s post that announced the news, writing, “Let’s goooo🔥.” Smith also posted about the upcoming event on his Instagram Story, celebrating, “NFL we’re coming baby.”

Myles Smith Speaks Out About NFL Gig

He additionally expressed his excitement in a statement to Billboard.

“It has been an incredible year for me so far, and now to be on a stage like this is insane,” Smith admitted. “Performing at the first-ever regular NFL season game in Dublin, in such an iconic venue, feels like another major milestone.”

“It’s an honor to be alongside so many other amazing performers, both from Ireland and around the world,” he added. “I can’t wait to bring my music to such a massive stage and share this experience with those in the stadium and watching around the world.”

Smith isn’t the only musician that will be featured at the game. Singer-songwriter Lyra will perform Ireland’s national anthem before kick-off.

“As an Irish singer, standing at the center of Croke Park, singing in front of my fellow Irish and visitors from around the world, fills me with immense pride,” Lyra told the outlet. “I am deeply grateful to the NFL for giving me the opportunity to represent my homeland at such a momentous occasion. To be part of such an iconic moment, as the NFL makes history with its first regular-season game in Ireland, is an honor I will carry in my heart forever.”

News of Smith’s exciting performance follows the May release of his most recent EP, A Minute, a Moment… Smith is currently on his We Were Never Strangers Tour. The shows kicked off in Europe back in February and are scheduled to wrap Sept. 16 in Nashville.

Photo by Martin Grimes/Getty Images