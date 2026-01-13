Did You Know These 3 Paul McCartney Solo Songs Were Originally Written for the Fab Four?

Though Paul McCartney‘s songs were chosen more often than not for the Beatles’ tracklists, there were times when his songs were passed over. Not all of his creative efforts were right for the Beatles’ banner. Luckily, however, this gave McCartney a good basis for starting his solo career. The three songs below were all written in the Beatles’ tenure, but weren’t released by McCartney until after the band had called it quits.

“Another Day”

McCartney had songs that were radio fodder and others that weren’t made with the ambition of commercial success. “Another Day” was undoubtedly a hit, marking one of McCartney’s first big releases as a solo artist. This success was soon sullied by the lackluster response to many of McCartney’s early solo efforts, although they are now considered classics.

“Another Day” was penned towards the end of the Beatles’ tenure. McCartney previewed the song during the band’s Get Back/Let It Be sessions, only for it not to make the cut. This song is very McCartney, making the fact that this song didn’t get picked for a Beatles release an apt turn of events.

“Every Night”

“Every Night” reflects McCartney’s mental state after an exhausting final leg with the Beatles. This song was also conceptualized during the Get Back sessions, but was not recorded by the band. McCartney released this song amid the band’s breakup, summing up his reasons for leaving the foursome quite well.

“You’ve gotta imagine having your three best mates suddenly be against you,” McCartney once said of this song. “And, yeah, I must admit, I hit the bottle, I hit substances. It was a very difficult period for me.”

“Junk”

“Junk” was written during the Beatles’ famous trip to India in the late ’60s. This song is markedly familiar to anyone who has listened to the Beatles’ self-titled record, with a vibe similar to the songs that ended up on the tracklist. Despite fitting in, this song didn’t make the record.

McCartney later released this song under his own banner in 1970. In the lyrics, McCartney reflects on the irresistible urge to buy more things, which are ultimately forgotten or discarded. “Buy! Buy!” says the sign in the shop window / “Why? Why?” says the junk in the yard, McCartney sings in the chorus, making a clear statement on consumerism.

