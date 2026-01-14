Is There a New Episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight (January 14)? How To Watch “Fear Night” Featuring Johnny Knoxville

Kicking off season 14 on January 7, The Masked Singer wasted no time showcasing a new lineup of contestants who apparently sold a combined 94 million albums, won 3 World Series, and included 3 Hall of Famers. Just one episode in and both Googly Eyes and Croissants were eliminated. And with a new episode airing tonight, The Masked Singer is ready to bring a little fear to “Fear Night” with some help from Fear Factor: Hous of Fear host Johnny Knoxville.

Throughout season 14, The Masked Singer will present the contestants with a new theme each week. For tonight, the theme will be “Fear.” And with Knoxville hosting the revamped version of Fear Factor, there is no better expert. Even before hosting the show, Knoxville created a career surrounding stunts that often left him with broken bones, concussions, and regrets.

Knoxville’s appearance on The Masked Singer was no coincidence. Although there to promote his new show, Fear Factor: Hose of Fear was produced by Fox. With The Masked Singer also controlled by the network, Fox looked to use the singing competition for some free marketing. Already releasing a teaser for tonight’s episode, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora are in for a few creepy surprises.

Don’t Miss A Single Second Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Aside from Knoxville, The Masked Singer will also introduce five new costumed celebrities. Only offering their stage names, the contestants included Eggplant, High Voltage, Calla Lily, Le Who Who?, and Owl.

While getting the chance to meet new characters, viewers will also be presented with a few more clues to help them, and the panel decipher the person’s true identity.

Although the episodes won’t air until tonight, fans have already started to discuss who they believe is behind a few of the characters.

“I think that eggplant might be Ryan Reynolds.” “The handyman clues point to Tim Allen, except when he sings, it doesn’t sound anything like him.” ‘I Can’t Wait!!! I’m Sure It Will Be Great, With More Great Performances!!! Who Is The Eggplant?”

With Knoxville bringing the fear and a few new contestants, don’t miss The Masked Singer, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For those without cable, new episodes can be streamed the following day on Hulu.



