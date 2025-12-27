Video of New Version of The Doors’ “Riders on the Storm” Featuring Robby Krieger & John Densmore Is Coming Soon

A video featuring a new version of The Doors’ classic 1970 song “Riders on the Storm” performed by the band’s guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, along with more than a dozen other musicians, will premiere on January 9 on the Playing for Change YouTube channel. The clip is the latest installment of the Playing for Change organization’s “Song Around the World” series, which features videos of musicians from various countries collaborating remotely on covers of famous tunes.

Other well-known musicians who contributed to the track include Lukas and Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, and acclaimed producer and session bassist Don Was. The new “Riders on the Storm” cover also features a tribute to late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek and archival vocals from the band’s late frontman, Jim Morrison. The Red Cloud Drum Group, the Guarani Andeva Group, and the Iron Cult Dancers also appear in the video.

The video features the musicians and dancers performing in various exotic locations around the world.

The performance celebrates The Doors’ 60th anniversary. According to a press statement, the new version of “Riders on the Storm” “reimagines a classic anthem through the lens of unity, hope, and musical connection that knows no boundaries.”

The “Riders on the Storm” video was first featured in screenings of a newly restored edition of the 2009 Doors documentary When You’re Strange. The updated film opened in select theaters on December 4.

About the Playing for Change Organization and Foundation

The video will help support the Playing for Change Foundation’s first music program to be established in the U.S. The campaign was organized in partnership with First Peoples Fund, an Indigenous-led non-profit organization. The group seeks to uplift Indigenous communities and give them a platform to share their history and voices.

The Playing for Change initiative was created to help unite people from across the globe through the power of music. The organization has produced more than 70 “Song Around the World” videos to date.

Playing for Change Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2007. Since then, the charity has developed 18 music and education programs in 50 locations in 13 different countries. In 2029, the Foundation was honored with Sweden’s prestigious Polar Music Prize.

Other Robby Krieger News

The YouTube premiere of the “Riders on the Storm” video takes place a day after Krieger celebrates his 80th birthday.

The guitarist also will mark the milestone at a number of concerts with his solo band in 2026. So far, Robby has two confirmed shows on his schedule, both in the Los Angeles area.

The first will be held on February 27 at Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. The second will take place on March 28 at the famed Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Opening both concerts will be Tripform, an electronic jam band featuring Manzarek’s son, Pablo.

(Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images)