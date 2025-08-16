On This Day in 1995, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys Performed Live With His Daughters for the First Time

On this day in 1995, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys took to the stage with his daughters, Carnie and Wendy Wilson, for the very first time. The performance took place at the SOB Club in New York City.

Today in 1995, Brian Wilson played at the SOB Club in New York with @CarnieWilson and @WendyWilson pic.twitter.com/exmQaAVRvi — Beach Boys Legacy (@beachboyslegacy) August 16, 2023

Sadly, no footage of the performance has been preserved. But I can only imagine the family band put on an incredible show. All we really have to remember this performance is hearsay from those who were there, who claimed that it was one heck of a show. And a few photos remain of the event, which feature Wilson in a black turtleneck and blazer, surrounded by his loving daughters.

At the very least, we have the collaborative album The Wilsons to enjoy. That record was released just a couple of years after the duo’s first live performance with their father. The Wilsons was credited to Wendy and Carnie, specifically. However, it featured guest appearances and collaborations with their father as well. The album even featured a cover of their father’s Beach Boys song “‘Til I Die”.

The live show at SOB Club was a very sweet moment for the musical family of Brian Wilson. Though, it was far from the first time The Beach Boys icon’s daughters got involved in music.

Carnie and Wendy Wilson Are Musical People, Just Like Their Father

Wilson Phillips was the vocal group that the Wilson sisters first formed back in 1989. In a way, it’s like a supergroup of sorts. Wilson Phillips featured the vocal talents of Carnie and Wendy, as well as the vocal talent of Chynna Phillips, daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of the famed 1960s group The Mamas & The Papas.

Wilson Phillips was a very successful group for a hot minute, too. They released their debut self-titled album in 1990. It ended up selling millions of copies globally, with a few hit singles that made it to the Top 10 in the US.

This wasn’t simple nepotism. Realistically, the Wilson sisters really inherited their father’s talent for music. And despite going through a few breakups through the years, the sisters have since reunited Wilson Phillips as of 2010 and are still together today. Brian Wilson would be proud.

