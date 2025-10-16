On This Day in 2020, Country Music Said Goodbye to the “Great Singing Talent” Who Wrote One of Willie Nelson’s Signature Songs

On this day (October 16) in 2020, country singer and songwriter Johnny Bush passed away at the age of 85 after suffering from pneumonia. Before his passing, Bush built an immortal legacy with his unique voice and songwriting prowess. He also brought classic country songs to modern artists. Bush also penned Willie Nelson’s signature track “Whiskey River.”

“Whiskey River” isn’t the only connection Bush has to Nelson. They were longtime friends before the Red-Headed Stranger released his version of “Whiskey River” on his 1973 album Shotgun Willie. According to Songfacts, the two had shared stages for decades. Before Nelson moved to Nashville, he was in Bush’s backing band. They both played in Ray Price’s band, the Cherokee Cowboys. Additionally, Bush was a member of Nelson’s band multiple times over the years.

When Bush released his debut album, The Sound of a Heartache, Nelson put his stamp of approval on the back of the LP sleeve. “Johnny Bush is a great singing talent, as you will discover after hearing his first album,” he wrote in the endorsement.

Johnny Bush’s Career Is Much Deeper Than “Whiskey River”

Having a writing credit on one of Willie Nelson’s signature songs and his long friendship with the Outlaw Country originator are only small parts of Johnny Bush’s story.

Early in his career, Bush earned the nickname “The Country Caruso,” a reference to the Italian opera singer Enrico Caruso. His voice soared, hitting high notes with ease. Then, after years of regional success in Texas, his voice began to fail. “I thought because of my promiscuous behavior and bad choices and being raised as a Baptist, that it was a punishment from God,” he said of the affliction that began in 1972, as the original “Whiskey River” was climbing the country chart.

He lost most of his vocal range and was sometimes unable to speak. As a result, he started suffering from performance anxiety and developed a serious substance abuse problem. Two years after the affliction began, his label dropped him. Finally, in 1978, doctors diagnosed him with spasmodic dysphonia, a rare neurological disorder. After medical treatment and work with a vocal coach, he regained most of his vocal range.

In the 1980s, Bush saw a career resurgence. Moreover, he was able to serve as a mentor to young Texas artists who were chasing the traditional country sound. He also used his platform to bring awareness to his condition. He became a spokesperson for those suffering from vocal disorders. In 2002, he was given the Annie Glenn Award by the National Council of Communicative Disorders for championing the cause.

Featured Image by Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink