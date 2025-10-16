Will Jennifer Lopez Join Bad Bunny Onstage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Since debuting in 2018 with X 100pre, rapper Bad Bunny has made a career out of shattering records. The Puerto Rican superstar will reach another major milestone next February when he headlines the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Promising a show to remember, the “Dakiti” singer, 31, has already dedicated his upcoming performance to “all the Latinos and Latinas in the entire world and here in the United States.” With many already speculating on who Bad Bunny might invite onstage as a guest artist, fellow Puerto Rican singer Jennifer Lopez has made it clear she’s game.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Whether Bad Bunny Has Invited Her to the Super Bowl

During a guest appearance this week on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she has not heard from Bad Bunny regarding a potential Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance.

“There’s no talk of that,” said the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 56. “I have not gotten any calls! So I just want to put the expectation down.”

If the phone does ring, however, J.Lo has her answer ready. “Of course if he wanted me to do something, I would definitely do it,” she told host Andy Cohen. “He’s amazing.”

It certainly wouldn’t be the “Waiting For Tonight” star’s first rodeo. In 2020, Lopez teamed up with Columbian singer-songwriter Shakira for an unforgettable Super Bowl LIV halftime show. In fact, that year also marked Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl debut, appearing as a guest artist alongside J. Balvin.

[RELATED: Shaboozey Endorses Bad Bunny as Super Bowl Halftime Headliner, Says “There’s No Better Choice”]

“Just Give It a Chance”

For the past five years, Bad Bunny has ranked among Spotify’s top three most-streamed artists, taking the top spot from 2020 to 2022. With that said, not everyone is thrilled about the three-time Grammy winner’s headlining Super Bowl slot. The announcement sparked backlash, particularly from people who objected to the singer performing mostly in Spanish.

During a recent appearance on Today, Jennifer Lopez admitted that she “doesn’t understand” the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig.

“I’m so excited for him. I was excited when he performed with us at the Super Bowl and I’m excited to see what he does.” Lopez said. “He puts on a great show. He’s an amazing entertainer.”

Addressing the naysayers, the Selena star urged, “I’m telling you, just give it a chance.”

Featured image by Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images