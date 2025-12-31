On This Day in 2024, the World Lost an Early Champion of 1970s Rock Who Helped Shape Countless Listeners’ Music Tastes

Before there were music blogs, streaming services, and AI-generated playlists, there were radio disc jockeys. These radio technicians were, for many listeners, the difference between staying up-to-date on the best, most hip music of the time and, well, falling behind. Disc jockeys like Johnnie Walker helped shape countless listeners’ music tastes in his native U.K. and across the pond starting in the late 1960s. His career, which started in pirate radio, stretched across six decades before his official retirement.

That final sign-off came just under three months before Walker’s death on December 31, 2024. The English disc jockey left behind a massive musical legacy, from his work on the pirate station Swinging Radio England to his collaborations with BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 to the broadcasts he made from his home starting in the early 2020s. Over the years, his career suffered some wear and tear related to late 90s controversies about his drug use.

But generally speaking, Walker was remembered as an avid music lover who championed some of the best rock ‘n’ roll acts of the 1970s before they were called that. Walker was outspoken about his love of bands like Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, and Steely Dan, providing these groups with invaluable promotion and audience reach, and, in turn, greater record sales.

Johnnie Walker Was a Beloved Figure of British and American Radio

At a time when we have access to virtually all the music in the world (and largely for free), it can become easy to overlook how important radio disc jockeys have been to the music industry. There is something especially human about the relationship between a radio DJ and their audience. Sure, anyone can look up any music at any time. But to have someone curating those playlists for you, talking you through the music, explaining why it’s worth listening to—that’s not just music. That’s connection. And in this writer’s humble opinion, that’ll be what keeps the romance of radio alive.

In any case, the legacy Johnnie Walker left behind in radio is worth celebrating, no matter what the future holds. He made his last radio announcement in October 2024, months after receiving a diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs. “The struggles I’ve had with doing the show and trying to sort of keep up a professional standard…has been getting more and more difficult. So, I’ve had to make the decision that I need to bring my career to an end,” Walker told his listening audience in late October, per the BBC.

After his passing on New Year’s Eve 2024, Walker’s wife, Tiggy Walker, said she “couldn’t be more proud” of her husband. “He remained his charming, humorous self to the end. What a strong, amazing man. It has been a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. And if I may say—what a day to go. He’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a stash of great musicians in heaven. One year on from his last live show. God bless that extraordinary husband of mine who is now in a place of peace.”

Photo by P. Floyd/Daily Express/Getty Images