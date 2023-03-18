Original Parliament-Funkadelic Member Fuzzy Haskins Dead at 81

Original Parliament-Funkadelic member and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins has died. He was 81.

Bandmate George Clinton announced Haskins’ passing in a social media post on Friday (March 17). “We are saddened to announce the passing of an original Parliament Funkadelic member Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins (born June 8, 1941-March 17th, 2023),” he wrote.

No cause of death was given.

Haskins joined Clinton’s doo-wop group, the Parliaments, in 1960 before they morphed into the funk legacy outfit Parliament-Funkadelic.

During his tenure with the group, Haskins was a key songwriter, stellar vocalist, and standout performer.

“He was known, during live P-Funk shows, to don skin-tight bodysuits and gyrate against the microphone pole as he whipped the crowd into a frenzy, especially when they performed ‘Standing on the Verge of Getting it On,'” Clinton’s website reads.

Haskins remained a member of the collective throughout the majority of the 1970s. After releasing his 1976 solo debut, A Whole Nother Thang, Haskins briefly rejoined the group for their 1977 tour but departed the collective for good soon after.

Later in life, he became a preacher, but his musical past never really left him. In 1997, he rejoined the 15 members of Parliament-Funkadelic, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He also received the 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the group.

In Haskins’ memory, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recently wrote, “As P-Funk pushed boundaries further and further on classic albums like Mothership Connection and Maggot Brain and set a futuristic pace for Black music, Haskins kept things connected to their street corner harmony roots.”

His former bandmate Bootsy Collins also honored him, sharing on social media, “Prayers going out to Clarence “Fuzzys” Haskins family & friends. We lost his frequency today 3-17-23. He was an original Parliamen/Funkadelic inducted in the RHOF. We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thx u for ur guidance in my pup year’s.”

