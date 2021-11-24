Fans Celebrate Silk Sonic’s AMA Performance; Bootsy Collins Hits Hot 100 for the First Time

After their smooth performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21), Silk Sonic—aka the silkiest band in town, fronted by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—has been feeling the love from fans on social media.

But the group’s performance also helped the legendary musician Bootsy Collins find his way on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. Collins is featured on the song, “After Last Night,” which appears on Silk Sonic’s debut LP, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped on November 12.

As one of the greatest bassists of our time, Collins came to prominence during his time with James Brown in the early 1970s, and then as part of Parliament-Funkadelic. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and came to be known as one of the leading names in funk.

Billboard noted Collins’ accomplishment on social media, tweeting, “Thanks to his credit on @silksonic (@BrunoMars & @AndersonPaak)’s “After Last Night,” @Bootsy_Collins appears on the #Hot100 for the first time this week (at No. 68).”

The group itself has seven songs charting on the Hot 100, including “Smokin’ Out The Window,” “Leave The Door Open,” “After Last Night” (w/ @Thundercat & @Bootsy_Collins), “Blast Off,” “Skate,” “Put On A Smile” and “Fly As Me.”

Silk Sonic opened the AMAs on Sunday night (Nov. 21) with a performance of “Smokin Out The Window,” which was so seamless it almost felt like CGI.

Check out their opening number below.

After the performance, fans have been celebrating the duo, their music, their sense of flash and pizzazz. Check out a number of reactions below.

