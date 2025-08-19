Jordan Davis Throws It Back to the 90s With a Feel-Good Cover of a Tim McGraw No. 1 Hit

Jordan Davis is doing Tim McGraw proud. During an appearance on the God’s Country podcast, Davis impressed hosts Dan Isbell and Reid Isbell with an epic cover of McGraw’s “Where The Green Grass Grows.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Davis was casually leaned back in a chair as he performed the 1997 track, making his smooth vocals and perfect tone all the more impressive.

The cover performance came ahead of the release of Davis’ album, Learn the Hard Way.

Of his latest LP, Davis said, “My biggest fear is making the same record or not growing or not becoming a better writer, not pushing the boundaries when it comes to recording songs.”

“I truly hope that people that hear this record can hear that, that we did something different,” he said. “We took some chances. We changed things up in the studio.”

Davis added, “We approach songwriting differently. We tried to make something that we haven’t done before. I honestly think we did it.”

Jordan Davis’ New Album and Tour

In a recent interview with Audacy, Davis shared his hopes for his third studio album.

“I really wanted this record to be listened to, and, at the end of it, hope that people would wanna come see these songs performed live,” Davis said. “I wanted to take some risk… [and include] songs that I would hope the fan hasn’t heard from me.”

Among the songs on the 17-track album is “Mess with Missing You,” a duet with Carly Pearce.

“Me and Carly have known each other for, going back to when I first moved to Nashville circa 2012… We’ve always talked about doing a song together. I’m so glad that we waited till the right song showed up and that right song was ‘Mess With Missing You,’” Davis said. “She absolutely knocked it out of the park. It’s one of my favorite songs off the record.”

Fans will get to hear the record live during Davis’ fall tour. The Ain’t Enough Road Tour will kick off Sept. 11 in Palm Springs, California.

Davis, who will be supported by Mitchell Tenpenny, Vincent Mason, and Mackenzie Carpenter on the road, will conclude the U.S. leg of his tour in Estero, Florida, on Oct. 25. He’ll get back to it in 2026, when he sets off for the European leg of his tour.

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images