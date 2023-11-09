Our Favorite Outfits That Dazzled on the 2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet

An award show is always a chance for celebrities to put on their finest and strut around the red carpet, and the country music world did not disappoint at the CMA Awards this year. Here are some of the outfits that dazzled us on the red carpet, with red being the overall theme, and flashy suit jackets making a surprise appearance. Plus, which bell bottoms did Lainey Wilson decide to wear tonight?

Kelsea Ballerin(a)

Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage

This gorgeous pink shade works so well with Kelsea Ballerini’s blonde waves and solid, smooth pink lip. The asymmetrical shoulder and gathered waist perfectly complement each other, while the waterfall of pink satin totally draws the eye.

Lainey Wilson: BELL BOTTOMS

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She just keeps doing it up bigger and better. While accepting her award for Album of the Year, Lainey Wilson strutted up the steps in her black, layered, chiffon bell bottoms and extravagant diamond-encrusted jewelry. She topped it all off with a black cowboy hat over her long blonde tresses. An understated look from the head to about the knee, then exploding into a black chiffon dream.

Ashley Cooke: Prom Turned Up to 11

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

This look from Ashley Cooke is a prom queen’s dream. The flowers give it a soft look, while the bold red shade gives it an edge, softened again by the beige tulle. The toned-down look works for such a structured dress, and having her hair up leaves the neckline on display.

Megan Moroney: A Modern-Day Scarlett O’Hara

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Newcomer Megan Moroney, nominated for New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, absolutely wowed in a modernized red ball gown. The off-the-shoulder look was complemented by her waves of blonde hair and statement necklace, perfectly accented by a bold red lip.

K. Michelle: Dress with a Capital D

Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage

The plunging neckline, the asymmetrical train, the gathered structure, and that color. This is a dress. K. Michelle looks like an absolute gift in this outfit, and the hair and jewelry are on point as well. There’s no need for over-the-top jewelry when the dress is such a work of art.

Ashley McBryde: Red is It This Year

Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage

Another red number, Ashley McBryde stunned in this satin gown with an edgy crossed neckline. Her signature blonde streak is fully on display with her hair up, which works perfectly with a bold neckline. Her tattoos are part of the whole package as well, peeking out from the crossed sashes and complementing the beautiful red shade.

Tanya Tucker: Sequin Dream Suit

While performing her 1972 hit “Delta Dawn” with Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker revealed a beautiful black, sheer, sequined jumpsuit with flowing bell sleeves. It suited her perfectly and complemented her striking white hair. At 65, she’s definitely still got it, both sartorially and vocally.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

T.J. Osborne: The Best Suit Ever

If Las Vegas were a suit, this would be it. The rhinestones, the dice, the sheer excess of it. Gorgeous. No notes.

Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage

Main images by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic and Jason Kempin/Getty Images