Ladies in Red—Red is the Color of Choice for the 2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet

The CMA arrivals for the red carpet have begun and it looks like red is the color of the night. As the artists got ready to celebrate their milestone year at the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 8), a few of the ladies strolled the red carpet looking “RED” hot.

Megan Moroney, Ashley McBryde, Hailey Whitters, Krista from Tigirlily, K.Michelle (shade of red), Sara Evans’ daughter, Olivia, and Lady A’s Hillary Scott all got the memo. While the ladies matched the red carpet they walked on, they did everything but blend in.

Check out the red hot looks from the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet.

Photos by Jason Davis/WireImagee