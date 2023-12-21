Look: Dolly Parton Shares Her Passion for Christmas Fashion With Festive Throwback Photos

No one does fashion or Christmas like Dolly Parton. So, it would stand to reason that no one does Christmas fashion like Parton. In a recent social media post, the country music icon discussed her Yuletide fashion choices and shared a few of her favorite festive outfits.

“I’m always in costume at Christmas,” Parton wrote in the post. “If I’m not in a Santa suit, I wear reds and green. I wear sweaters with Christmas lights on them where I push a button and I light up. My hairdresser, Cheryl Riddle, even puts Christmas lights in my hair for Cookie Night,” she continued.

Parton added, “I have so many Christmas memories and more that I share in my book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.”

Parton accompanied her post with a trio of photos. The first is a throwback snapshot of the country legend holding a toddler—probably one of her many nieces or nephews. They’re decorating Christmas cookies and having a blast. In the photo, Parton is looking at the camera with what appears to be powered sugar or flour on her cheek and nose. She’s wearing a pair of Santa Claus earrings and a festive sweater.

The other photos contain festive outfits that Parton wore in the past. The first is a white gown with white fur trim that looks like something the queen of a winter wonderland would wear. The other photo features three festive jumpsuits. The first is red with white trim, the second is red with white fur trim on the collar and sleeves. It also features Santa’s classic broad black belt. The third is red with white trim on the neckline, sleeves, and legs along with big white buttons down the front. In short, it’s a trio of Dolly Claus outfits.

Dolly Parton Might Be the Queen of Christmas

One only has to look back on Parton’s filmography and discography to see her love of Christmas. Over the years, she has helmed or appeared on nine holiday-themed Christmas specials or made-for-TV movies. Additionally, she has starred in one Christmas film. Parton has also released three holiday albums.

Parton’s Festive Filmography:

Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember (1984)—TV Special

A Smoky Mountain Christmas (1986)—Made-for-TV Movie

Bob Hope’s Jolly Christmas Show (1988)—TV Special

Dolly Parton: Christmas at Home (1990)—TV Special

Unlikely Angel (1996)—Made-for-TV Movie

A Country Christmas Story (2013)—Made-for-TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)—Made-for-TV Movie

Christmas at Dollywood (2019)—Made-for-TV Movie

A Holly Dolly Christmas (2020)—TV Special

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)—Film

Parton’s Christmas Discography:

Once Upon a Christmas (1984)

Home for Christmas (1990)

A Holly Dolly Christmas (2020)

Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy