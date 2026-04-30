With his career going all the way back to the 1960s, David Allan Coe never stopped performing. Even with the singer sadly passing away on April 29 at 86, he continued to share hit songs like “Longhaired Redneck,” “The Ride,” and “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.” Throughout his time in the spotlight, the outlaw country icon released a staggering 42 studio albums. That included another 50 singles. While leaving behind a legacy that helped define outlaw country, those closest to him took a moment to remember The Mysterious Rhinestone Cowboy.

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On Wednesday, a representative announced that Coe had passed away. “David was a Country Music treasure and loved his fans. Most importantly, he was a true outlaw and a great singer, songwriter, and performer.”

Born in Akron, Ohio, Coe’s path to country music stardom came with more than enough hurdles as he found himself a constant visitor to correctional facilities.

During that time of his life, Coe sought to change his current path. When released from jail, the singer quickly moved to Nashville in 1967. Just three years later, he recorded his debut studio album Penitentiary Blues. Around that time, he also embraced the persona of a cowboy who donned a mask and bedazzled jacket. That led to the 1974 album The Mysterious Rhinestone Cowboy.

[RELATED: Crafting Life From a Place of Death: How David Allan Coe Launched His Career]

David Allan Coe Helps Tanya Tucker Land No. 1 Hit

Although an accomplished singer, other artists also found success using Coe’s songs. Tanya Tucker snagged a No. 1 hit when she covered “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)”. That was followed by Johnny Paycheck performing “Take This Job and Shove It.” Thanks to those covers, Coe received his only Grammy nomination.

While loving his time on the stage, it didn’t come with a mountain of backlash over Coe’s use of unsavory stereotypes in his songs. Often called homophobic, racist, and misogynistic, the singer fought back against the labels, denying the claims. “I’m the farthest thing from a White supremacist that anybody could ever be. I’m really [ticked] off, ya know.”

Despite the controversies, Coe’s impact on country music remains undeniable. His rebellious spirit and unapologetic style helped shape an entire subgenre. And according to the singer’s website, there was only one word used to describe Coe’s sound. “With his throaty baritone and dirty grooves, Coe’s honky-tonk country certainly sounds pretty badass.”

(Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)