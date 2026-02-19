LOOK: Massive Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Steals Spotlight at Mardi Gras

Over the weekend, cities around the country celebrated Mardi Gras with elaborate parades that included floats, dancing, and more than a few beads. Meaning “Fat Tuesday” in French, the holiday honors the last day before the start of Lent. A time to consume tasty treats and fatty foods, an all-male dance crew called the Dead Rock Stars decided to use their Mardi Gras float as a tribute to none other than the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne. And apparently, their tribute caught the eye of Sharon Osbourne.

There is no denying the massive impact Ozzy had on not just heavy metal but any person who happened to hear his voice. Since passing away in July, countless tributes from singers, fans, and his family have graced social media. Nothing short of a global icon, Ozzy ended his legacy with one final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert.

A fitting farewell to the Prince of Darkness, the Dead Rock Stars gathered over 200 people to honor Ozzy. Sharing a video, the tribute kicked off with a float that revealed a person dressed like Sharon as the Grand Marshal.

Sharon Osbourne Responds To Ozzy Osbourne Mardi Gras Tribute

Following the float was a massive group of people dressed like Ozzy. Marching through the Krewe of Muses parade, the participants displayed wings, crucifixes, and the round glasses that became a signature of the singer’s look.

According to a flyer for the Dead Rock Stars, the group “takes the stage just once a year for the legendary Muses Parade. Each year, we pay tribute to a different rock icon who’s left their mark on music history. We may not be the 610 Stompers, but we bring the energy, the moves, and a little whiskey to keep the party going. Rock in peace, dance in style!”

Honoring different legends each year, Stephen Rea insisted there was no debate when it came to Ozzy. “There was only ever going to be one choice this year. The greatest rock singer the world’s ever seen.”

While fans cheered as “Mama, I’m Coming Home” echoed through the streets, the video eventually made its way to the real Sharon. Loving how fans continue to keep Ozzy’s memory alive, she shared the video on her Instagram Stories.

Though Ozzy may be gone, moments like this show his spirit is still very much alive in the fans who grew up on his music. From arena stages to Mardi Gras streets, the Prince of Darkness continues to inspire.

