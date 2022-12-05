Kid Cudi Gives Album Update: “11 Songs In Five Days”

Earlier this year, rapper Kid Cudi hinted at his retirement from music, but not before promising one more album. A recent string of tweets from the 38-year-old hip-hop star suggests new music may be on the way sooner than later.

The “Pursuit of Happiness” artist took to Twitter when he first announced a final album in the works. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he tweeted. While he added the new music isn’t expected to arrive in 2023, his latest tweets say otherwise.

“Made 6 new songs in 3 days,” he shared on November 30.

Less than 48 hours later, Cudi gave another update, following up his post with, “11 songs in 5 days. My goal was to do a whole new album worth of songs this week. 12 was my goal. Might get 14.”

Aside from the quantity of new material, no further details about this upcoming project have been given.

In October, Cudi gave word of his potential retirement from music during the YouTube interview show Hot Ones.

“I don’t feel like I have what they have,” he said when asked about aging in the music industry and in reference to older hip-hop acts like Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z. “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do,” he continued. “I was thinking about this—and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple of years.”

Check out the conversation, below.

