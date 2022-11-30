Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Set for the Big Game Week

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is set for the week of the big game on February 9-11 in Phoenix, Arizona, and it features some of music’s biggest names for three nights of music.

The festival will feature Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band, Anderson .Paak, Paramore, and more at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Bud Light, which is the official beer sponsor of the NFL, is celebrating its fourth year with the festival.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest kicks off Thursday night (February 9) with the trio Paramore and a special guest to be announced, and is followed by the iconic and revered Dave Matthews Band with a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) on Friday night (Feb. 10). The three-night music festival wraps Saturday night (Feb. 11) with the powerhouse lineup of Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown.

Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10:00 am local time. Additional ticket information is available HERE.

According to a press statement, “The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest—an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—continues to redefine the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.”

“This music festival continues to be at the heart of the Super Bowl Fan Experience and will continue to offer everyone an unforgettable lifetime of memories,” said Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events, We couldn’t be more excited for those in Phoenix to experience an amazing lineup of headliners who normally wouldn’t perform together for fans.”

Added Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light, “Music and football are core to Bud Light’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix. Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week. This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they’re traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona.”

In addition to its music talent, the festival features surprise appearances by celebrities and athletes.

For more details on tickets and packages to the Super Bowl, visit HERE.

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 9 – Paramore with a special guest to be announced

Friday, February 10 – Dave Matthews Band with DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Saturday, February 11 – Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival