Paramore Continues to Tease New Music with Song Clips

Across social media, echoes can be heard in anticipation of Paramore’s highly anticipated return.

It has been five years since the pop-punk trio released their 2017 album, After Laughter, and signs have been pointing to new music from the band.

Along with updates to profile pictures, a wiped band site with mysterious phrases, and the almost weekly addition of new tour dates, snippets of in-studio soundbites have spread across the internet. The first appeared on Sept. 9 on the band’s newly launched Discord channel. A segment of a new song can be heard in the background as blurry footage rolls on a computer screen in a darkened room.

In it, frontwoman Hayley Williams can be heard singing Bored, I’m bored, so bored, from the frontline / Quite the opposite, I’m safe inside. Listen below:

PARAMORE POSTED THIS IN THE DISCORD I'M GONNA THROW UP pic.twitter.com/ArToG2SJvk — M 🥀 (@NeonCrutches) September 8, 2022

Another clip of the seemingly upcoming track followed a few days later. It was posted on a mysterious TikTok account, named ‘isthiswhyisthisiswhy,’ in which the clip is their only video. The latest snippet depicts the same dark room, bright screen studio setup as a different portion of the same unknown track plays. See what you can make out in this video:

The band spoke of new music in the works back in January 2022, so it’s only a matter of time.

Until then, the band’s return to the stage next month marks their first live performance in four years. On Monday (Sept. 12), the trio added two Los Angeles concerts—The Wiltern on Oct. 20, and The Belasco on Oct. 27— to their itinerary.

Paramore’s Return to the Road this Fall

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 20, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 – Toronto, Canada – HISTORY

November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 – St Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 – México, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival 2022

