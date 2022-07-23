Paramore to Donate Upcoming Tour Proceeds To Reproductive & Abortion Service Providers

Paramore is donating a portion of the proceeds from its upcoming fall tour to organizations providing reproductive and abortion services.

“We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn ‘Roe V. Wade,’ ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country,” the band said in a statement shared on their social media pages. “$1 of every ticket sold for our US Fall 2022 shows will be donated to ARC Southeast, an organization that provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services.”

The support will also stretch regionally with the band promising $1 of every ticket sold for their Bonner Springs, Kansas, show on October 14 donated to the Kansas Abortion Fund, while the same amount from their show in Toronto on November 7 will go to Women’s Shelters Canada.

“We look forward to supporting more causes on future dates,” continued the band, “and thank you to those of you coming to these start up dates.”

The band’s North American tour marks their first since 2018 in support of their fifth album After Laughter, which kicks off in California on October 2 and concludes on November 16 in St. Augustine, Florida, with an additional festival date on November 19 in Mexico City at the Corona Capital Festival.

Earlier this year, Paramore revealed that they’ve started work on their next album. In the five years since After Laughter, singer Hayley Williams also released solo albums, 2020 released Petals for Armor and Flowers for Vases / Descansos in 2021.

Paramore 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 2 – Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct 4 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

Oct 6 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

Oct 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Oct 9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

Oct 11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Oct 14 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

Oct 16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

Nov 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Nov 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov 16 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov 19 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date (Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable)

Photo Courtesy of The Oriel Co.