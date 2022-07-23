Lucy Dacus Blesses Us with a Dreamy Cover of Cher’s “Believe”

Lucy Dacus released her Spotify Sessions, which included a stripped-down version of her song “Partner in Crime” off of her Home Video record. But, we were also blessed by Dacus with a dreamy pop version of Cher‘s “Believe.”
Dacus told Rolling Stone in regards to the Spotify Sessions, that, “I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime,’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit. So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves.” Along with “Partner in Crime,” she spoke about taking the auto-tune out of “Believe” as well.
“I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low-voiced pop legend,” she said.
Dacus’ version of “Believe” makes you feel like you’re the soft disco cowboy version of Cher. Give it a listen below.
These sessions aren’t the only things that Dacus gifted us this week. She also added some North America shows to her Home Video Tour. You can check out the tour dates below.
Lucy Dacus Tour Dates
September 30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
October 1 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
October 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
October 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
October 6 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
October 8 – Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell
October 10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
October 12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre
October 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
October 14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
November 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
November 5 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
November 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
November 12 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre
November 13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
November 15 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
November 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
November 19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Photo by Ebru Yildiz