Lucy Dacus Blesses Us with a Dreamy Cover of Cher’s “Believe”

Lucy Dacus released her Spotify Sessions, which included a stripped-down version of her song “Partner in Crime” off of her Home Video record. But, we were also blessed by Dacus with a dreamy pop version of Cher‘s “Believe.”

Dacus told Rolling Stone in regards to the Spotify Sessions, that, “I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime,’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit. So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves.” Along with “Partner in Crime,” she spoke about taking the auto-tune out of “Believe” as well.

“I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low-voiced pop legend,” she said.

Dacus’ version of “Believe” makes you feel like you’re the soft disco cowboy version of Cher. Give it a listen below.

These sessions aren’t the only things that Dacus gifted us this week. She also added some North America shows to her Home Video Tour. You can check out the tour dates below.

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

September 30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

October 1 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

October 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

October 6 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

October 8 – Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell

October 10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

October 12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

October 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

November 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

November 5 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

November 9 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

November 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 12 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

November 13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 15 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

November 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 19 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Photo by Ebru Yildiz