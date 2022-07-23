Marcus Mumford Announces North American Tour to Support Debut Album

Marcus Mumford, who rose to fame with his band Mumford & Sons, has announced a string of North American tour dates to support his forthcoming debut self-titled solo album, which is set to drop on September 16.

The run of shows commences this fall on September 19 and will include performances at The Walter in Los Angeles and New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Big-voiced singer Danielle Ponder and The A’s will both be supporting the shows.

Fan club presale begins on July 26 and tickets go on sale to the public on July 29.

The headline run of dates for Mumford will begin in Colorado on September 19 at Boulder’s Fox Theatre and on September 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. The tour will include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (October 30), and the Beacon Theatre in New York City (November 7).

Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 to October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17 to November 10 (except October 30). Mumford will also perform at ACL Fest on October 9 and October 16.

On Saturday, July 23, Mumford will also host Marcus Mumford & Friends at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, Rhode Island. The Newport Folk Festival aftershow will benefit Newport Festivals Foundation. Further details are available HERE.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), Mumford’s self-titled debut includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. Last week, Mumford shared the lead-off track, “Cannibal.” (Listen HERE.) View the accompanying video, which was directed by legendary director Steven Spielberg HERE.

Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9).

The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre*

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre*

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater*

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre*

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater*

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Photo by Robin Harper/Capitol Music Group