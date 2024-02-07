Parker McCollum Reveals He’ll Be Back in the Studio Soon: “I’ve Already Written 20 Songs That I Want to Cut”

Parker McCollum released his last album, Never Enough last May. The album was a hit among fans. At the same time, the album’s singles “Handle on You” and “Burn It Down” saw some chart success. The Former topped at No. 2 on country radio, and the latter hit No. 13. Now, McCollum is preparing to get back in the studio.

Recently, McCollum sat down with Holler Country to discuss his upcoming tour and other career events. During the conversation, the publication asked him if he would pull another single from his 2023 album. That’s when the “Pretty Heart” singer dropped the big news.

Parker McCollum Will Hit the Studio in March

McCollum won’t send another track from Never Enough to country radio. Instead, he plans to focus on making new music. “We’re gonna go onto the next record, man,” he said. “We had ‘Handle on You’ and ‘Burn It Down’ as singles off this record, and I’ve already written 20 songs that I want to cut for this new album.”

With 20 new songs under his belt, it seems that McCollum never stopped working on new music. He revealed that it won’t be long before he’s back in the studio crafting his next full-length. “I’m gonna go in next month and spend a bunch of time in the studio and cut quite a few of them. If there’s another radio song, it’ll be taken from the new stuff I’m gonna cut,” told the publication.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to go into the studio in March, crank out an album, and have it ready to go. McCollum is picky and wants to be sure he’s happy with his next album before anyone else hears it. “I’ll start it. I’ll go in, and if it’s what I want it to be and how I want it to sound, and we’re finding what I’m looking for, then we’ll keep cutting it,” McCollum said. “But if not, we’ll redirect and figure something else out.”

