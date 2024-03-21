Did Parker McCollum Cancel His Texas Show Because of George Strait’s First-Ever Kyle Field Concert? 

All George Strait’s exes famously live in Texas. However, his fans didn’t accept that as an excuse to skip the Lone Star State on his most recent tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 71-year-old country legend recently addressed fans’ outrage. The “Amarillo by Morning” singer announced Tuesday (March 19) that he will play a show June 15 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Fellow country stars Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman will join Strait onstage.

“George, why did you play us like that?” one fan commented on Strait’s Instagram post.

George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15. Joining him are fellow Texans, @ParkerMcCollum & @CatieOfferman. This will be the one & only show in Texas this year. Tickets on sale Thursday, Mar 28 at 10AM CT.



Sign up for early access: https://t.co/vlhI1v9tAQ pic.twitter.com/WO7mlCCDBm — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) March 19, 2024

George Strait Will Play With Parker McCollum

King George’s announcement also provided some clarity for Parker McCollum fans. The CMT Music Award winner raised a few eyebrows when he announced he was canceling his August concert in College Station, Texas.

“This is all due to unforeseen circumstances and it’ll all make sense at some point in the near future,” McCollum said in a video posted Jan. 5 to his Instagram account.

The near future is now. McCollum revealed he couldn’t say no to Strait, and who can blame him?

“When the King calls, there’s nothing you can do but pick up,” the “Misunderstood” singer wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday (March 19.)

Strait’s Texas Show is a One-Off

The College Station gig is not part of Strait’s official tour with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Instead, it is a one-off, and will be Strait’s only performance in his home state this year.

[RELATED: George Strait and Chris Stapleton Extend Stadium Tour]

Additionally, the show is also the first-ever live concert hosted at Kyle Field, where Texas A&M University’s Aggie football team plays their home games.

“Only jealous of Aggies today and today only,” country artist Mason Lively wrote in McCollum’s posts. Lively is based in Austin, home of the Aggies’ most bitter rivals, the University of Texas Longhorns.

One X/Twitter user joked that Strait’s concert “May set the record for most square-toed boots in one stadium in the history of mankind.”

May set the record for most square-toed boots in one stadium in the history of mankind — Ball Knower (@heknowsball69) March 19, 2024

Another user responded, “The previous record would probably be a Texas A&M football game tbh.”

Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia