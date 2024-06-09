Parker McCollum Claps Back at Fan Who Says His Sound Has Changed: “I Passed on $1 Million Cash”

Parker McCollum released his major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, in 2021. Ever since, it’s only been uphill for the Limestone Kid. He took home an ACM Award and a CMT Award the next year. Still, McCollum prides himself on remaining the “same ol’ me” while also avoiding being “pigeonholed into a certain sound or certain style.” So it makes sense that the “Burn It Down” singer would bristle at the suggestion he has watered down his style for Nashville’s sake.

Fan Fears Wyatt Flores “Going the Way of the ‘Limestone Kid'”

Up-and-coming country star Wyatt Flores had a surprise for fans at this week’s Whiskey Jam CAA Takeover. The 22-year-old troubadour brought singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw onstage for a duet of DeGraw’s early-aughts smash “I Don’t Want to Be.”

Flores shared a video of the performance on social media, to the delight of many fans.

Flores shared a video of the performance on social media, to the delight of many fans. “Th crossover I didn’t know I needed,” wrote Houston music journalist Katie Bartnick.

However, the X/Twitter user @reddirtgatekpr apparently took the collab as a sign that Flores is shedding his independent nature in favor of bending to the mainstream’s will. “It saddens me that our Stillwater kid is going the way of the ‘Limestone Kid,'” they wrote. “but his talent was too for the big record labels not to get involved & start shaping the ascent”

It saddens me that our Stillwater kid is going the way of the “Limestone kid” but his talent was too immense for the big record labels not to get involved & start shaping the ascent



I predict an artist w/ red dirt roots will perform at a Super Bowl w/in 10 years & it’s him or ZB https://t.co/uCbcuAlcpS — Fat White (@reddirtgatekpr) June 6, 2024

Later in the thread, the user clarified they were indeed referring to McCollum.

1. Check the handle



2. It’s the fear that Nashville money will eliminate that “good music” and cut the legs out from under an artist with immense potential.



See: McCollum, Parker — Fat White (@reddirtgatekpr) June 6, 2024

Parker McCollum Blasts Fan’s Insinuation: “I Do What Tf I Wanna Do”

The “Hell of a Year” singer got wind of the tweet, and he was none too pleased. In fact, McCollum took the time to reply. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter informed the original poster that he in fact turned down a huge chunk of change in favor of staying true to himself. I passed on a million dollars cash to keep creative control,” McCollum wrote.

“Not one record label person has ever told me what to record or how to record it,” wrote the “Handle On You” singer. “So weird to just run your mouth about what you think instead of realizing you literally don’t know anything at all.”

McCollum didn’t stop there. “I do what tf I wanna do when I wanna do it. Point blank period,” he wrote. “You’re not cool bc you hate a certain kind of music. That makes you ignorant.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images