Eric Church Delivers Special “Springsteen” Performance for Nashville Fans at Chief’s on Broadway

In good ol’ Nashville fashion, country star Eric Church decided to deliver a surprise performance of his hit song “Springsteen” at his bar, Chief’s On Broadway. What else would you expect during CMA Fest season?

While Church didn’t perform at CMA Fest this year, he did decide to treat his fans to a barebones performance at his bar with his band. Church is currently wrapping up his To Beat The Devil Residency at the bar.

After his set last Friday, Eric Church decided to stick around and give a performance of his 2011 song “Springsteen” to the lingering guests on the first floor.

The crowd was loving it. And the performance just showed how much Church cares about his guests and fans.

The History of Chief’s On Broadway

Church decided to open up the new honky tonk hotspot in April of this year.

Allegedly, Church planned every inch of the new bar on his own. The intention was to create a spot for his fans in Nashville to enjoy, as well as a spot he would enjoy spending time in. Church has also noted that many of the honky tonks on Broadway weren’t interested in booking him early on in his career, so he decided to launch his own bar/venue for smaller artists to perform in.

It looks like it worked. Chief’s has been massively popular since it opened, though it hasn’t been without controversy. Morgan Wallen was arrested at Chief’s On Broadway on multiple felony counts for throwing a chair near a police officer almost immediately after the bar opened for the first time.

Still, controversial guests aside, Chief’s has seen some serious success since it opened. A number of well-loved names and up-and-comers in country music have already performed there or are set to start soon. These include Joanna Cotten, Haley Reinhart, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and many more. And, of course, Eric Church himself.

