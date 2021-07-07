Paul McCartney 6-Episode Docuseries ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Set to Release on Hulu

Hulu announced that a six-episode documentary series on the legendary Paul McCartney will air on July 16 (2021). Titled McCartney 3,2,1, the docuseries is unlike any interview that the Beatle has previously given. To elevate this particular chat with McCartney, the influential producer Rick Rubin guides the series with a string of prompts and inquires.

With two titans of the music industry discussing one storied career, details about McCartney’s life emerge that are being revealed for the first time. The pair dive into McCartney’s time with The Beatles, Wings, and his ongoing solo career. Within all of these topics, Rubin carefully mines nuggets of songwriting wisdom and personal anecdotes from the acclaimed artist.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work—more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” stated Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in Hulu’s announcement. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

The short docuseries teaser (below) offers a glimpse into the type of stories that McCartney unpacks with Rubin. Right before the curtain closes on the trailer, McCartney states, “that was one of the greatest music moments of my life,” to which we are left on the edge of our seats guessing which moment he is referring to.

This docuseries follows Hulu’s mission to expand its documentary genre. The 2016 documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years is still streaming on Hulu and the platform has since produced documentaries on public figures like Greta Thunberg and Hillary Clinton.

Check out a breakdown of the upcoming episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 here.