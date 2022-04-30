Paul McCartney and John Lennon “Duet” as McCartney Kicks Off Tour

Well, that was cool.

For the first time in more than 50 years, Paul McCartney was joined by the voice of John Lennon live on stage as McCartney kicked off his new tour in Spokane, Washington.

Check out the video from the show below, provided by the Twitter handle Beatles Earth, who wrote, “Last night, Paul McCartney sang The Beatles song, “I’ve Got a Feeling”, with the voice of John Lennon for the first time since 1969:”

Last night, Paul McCartney sang The Beatles song, “I’ve Got a Feeling”, with the voice of John Lennon for the first time since 1969:pic.twitter.com/RqN4aeQdDm — The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) April 29, 2022

The clip, of course, features McCartney playing on stage with the footage of Lennon singing on the rooftop of the Apple record label in London when the former Mop Tops filmed their last concert as part of the recording sessions for their album, Let It Be.

That footage is now public thanks to the recent documentary series from Oscar-winning director, Peter Jackson, called, The Beatles: Get Back. That series came out during the Thanksgiving weekend last year.

After the rooftop show, the Beatles split up and went their various directions as solo artists. Sadly, Lennon died in 1980 at 40 years old, shot down in New York City outside his apartment building.

Since the release of The Beatles: Get Out, there has been a revitalized love affair with the band. But while that may not be surprising, what has been is the appreciation for Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, who many disparaged thanks to the docu-series, has been reconsidered.

For McCartney, he’s in the early stages of his new multi-stop tour. His next stop is Monday (May 2) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. For all his upcoming dates, click HERE. (The tour is called Paul McCartney Got Back, which humorously recalls Sir Mix A Lot!)

And for more on our coverage of The Beatles: Get Back, click HERE.