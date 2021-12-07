Bright Eyes Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Bright Eyes are hitting the road again.

The Omaha, Nebraska-born indie rock band has announced 13 shows for their upcoming tour, beginning in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 2 and concluding in Norfolk, Virginia on April 10.

According to a statement about the 2022 dates: “For the tour, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.”

The band released its most recent LP Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was in 2020. American Songwriter talked with Bright Eyes frontman, Oberst about their 11th studio album. See the full story HERE.

“Even to this day,” Oberst said, reflecting on the band’s 2020 album, “I think songwriting is giving yourself this space to daydream and access that part of your mind which is less linear and less logical and a little more free-floating. I’ve always loved language, even in grade school, writing these little poems and things before I ever started writing songs. You can express something in so many different ways.”

He added: “I’ll say I definitely write less songs than I did when I was 20. So, I suppose output-wise, I’ve slowed down a bit. But I think that’s OK, too. When I do work on things, they’re a little more deliberate and focused than when I was younger. There are real touchstones throughout this new album that I think most people who are into the band will feel like it’s the band again!”

The band’s latest song release was a cover of Vic Chestnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life,” which you can check out below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (December 10) and are available HERE.

BRIGHT EYES FULL TOUR DATES:

DATE: CITY: VENUE:

Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall

Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!

Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner

Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

Photo by Shawn Brackbill