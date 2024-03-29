Beatles Fans Voice Strong Opinions on Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover from ‘Cowboy Carter’

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Beyoncé proved herself in a category of her own as she completely dominated genres like pop, hip hop, and R&B. Over the decades, she sold a staggering 200 million albums worldwide and won an impressive 32 Grammy Awards. And that is just the start. On Friday, Beyoncé released her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, which is the second album in a trilogy that started in 2022 with Renaissance. But unlike her previous albums, Cowboy Carter marked her entrance into country music. And with the singer covering songs like “Blackbird” from The Beatles, fans decided to share their thoughts on Queen Bey going country.

While the new album covers songs like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”, it also features collaborations with country icons like Willie Nelson and Linda Martell. But for most fans, they couldn’t get enough of her performing The Beatles’ hit song from 1968. Changing the name to “Blackbiird”, the song had fans gushing with praise.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of “Blackbiird” By Beyoncé

Climbing over 100,000 views in just a few hours, fans filled the comment section, praising Beyoncé for covering the song written during the civil rights movement. One person wrote, “Paul McCartney wrote this song as a tribute and gift to Black women after the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. Beyonce covering it brings tears to my eyes.” Another comment included, “Paul McCartney wrote Blackbird about a Black woman during the civil rights movement so for Beyoncé to put the Black country girls on this specific song. I’m going to be so normal about my favorite song.” Other fans added, “Beyoncé covering “Blackbird,” a song not only written as a love letter to Black women but by a band who notably ripped off Black music, and then singing it with incredible Black women in country music just has so many layers to it. Phenomenal and brilliant choice.”

Paul McCartney wrote Blackbird about a Black woman during the civil rights movement so for Beyoncé to put the Black country girls on this specific song. I’m going to be so normal about my favorite song. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/PWN6knODHA — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé covering “Blackbird,” a song not only written as a love letter to Black women but by a band who notably ripped off Black music, and then singing it with incredible Black women in country music just has so many layers to it. Phenomenal and brilliant choice. — Dom Kelly (@the_tattooedjew) March 29, 2024

As for Paul McCartney, who wrote “Blackbird”, he discussed his inspiration behind the classic in his 1997 book Many Years From Now. Writing the song just weeks after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, he wrote, “Those were the days of the civil rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about, so this was really a song from me to a Black woman, experiencing these problems in the States: ‘Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith, there is hope.’”

