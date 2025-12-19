Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Höfner as Iconic Bass Maker Shuts Down

For Paul McCartney, stardom appeared to follow him wherever he went. While a member of the legendary Beatles, the musician also produced a timeless solo career. Thanks to his talents, he entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Once as a member of the Beatles and the second as a solo artist. Selling over 100 million albums throughout his career, McCartney is considered one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. But recently, McCartney paid tribute not to his own legacy but to the people behind his famous guitar – Höfner.

Much like McCartney, Höfner had a love for music. But instead of the stage, the company focused on guitars. Among the lineup of instruments the company produced was the Höfner 500/1 bass guitar. The guitar became a classic in the company’s history thanks to McCartney using it to help record several hit songs for the Beatles.

Sadly, the legacy of Höfner came to an end when the company filed for bankruptcy in Germany earlier this month. Looking back at McCartney’s career, the musician first purchased a bass guitar from Höfner in 1961 in Hamburg, Germany. At the time, the instrument cost around $38.

Paul McCartney Remembers Buying His First Höfner

And since that moment, the Höfner 500/1 bass guitar became a part of McCartney’s ongoing career. But with the company closing its doors, McCartney shared a touching post on Facebook. “It is very sad to see Höfner go out of business. They have been making instruments for over 100 years, and I bought my first Höfner bass in the sixties. I have loved it ever since. It’s a wonderful instrument to play: lightweight, and it encourages me to play quite freely.”

Providing a picture of himself with the guitar, McCartney thanked the company for their dedication and inspiration over the years. “So, commiserations to everyone at Höfner, and thank you for all your help over the years.”

While Höfner’s chapter as a company may have come to an end, its legacy lives on every time McCartney performs on stage. And for the famed musician, the instrument was never just a tool, but a creative partner.

(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)