Paul McCartney Shares Mural Made by Australian Fan Ahead of Newcastle Show [Video]

On Tuesday (October 24), Paul McCartney will visit Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium for a concert on the Australian leg of his Got Back Tour. Before his highly-anticipated show, though, McCartney and his social media team uplifted a fan named Mitch Revs, who painted a huge mural in Newcastle dedicated to the Beatles icon.

“Next stop on the GOT BACK tour: Newcastle, NSW,” the singer’s Twitter account wrote while posting a video of Devs creating the mural. “Ahead of the show, local artist Mitch Revs created this incredible mural featuring some of Paul’s best-loved songs. Check it out!”

In the vibrant mural, Revs made sure to craft several allusions to some of McCartney’s biggest hits, such as “Yellow Submarine,” “Band on the Run,” “Say Say Say” with Michael Jackson, and “Penny Lane.” Watch the time-lapse video below.

Next stop on the GOT BACK tour: Newcastle, NSW 🇦🇺



Ahead of the show, local artist Mitch Revs created this incredible mural featuring some of Paul's best-loved songs. Check it out! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/aMKrR87yza — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 22, 2023

Before his first show in Australia earlier this month, McCartney similarly showed love to fans in the country by taking part in an exclusive Q&A panel. Made available to 20 contest winners, the session followed up one of McCartney’s sound checks for the tour, which the lucky fans also got to watch.

For the Q&A, each attendee got to ask McCartney one unique question, which led to some insightful in thrilling answers. In one response, McCartney discussed The Beatles’ visit to Australia in the mid-1960s, where he noted that thousands of fans lined up in the streets in Adelaide to greet them.

“It was just great, it was fantastic—it was something special,” he said. “It was overwhelming really, because… we’d seen big crowds and we’d had all the screaming and stuff, so we weren’t kind of bowled over by that—but that many people, it was insane.”

Following up on Tuesday’s Newcastle show, McCartney will also be visiting Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast before leaving Australia to go to Mexico.

