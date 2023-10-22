Travis Kelce Appears in NFL Rap Video for “Tight Ends Day”

Before the 2023 NFL season kicked off, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce had no connection to the music world. Now, though, in the midst of a widely-publicized relationship with titanic pop singer Taylor Swift, Kelce continues to make headlines with his music-adjacent actions.

On Sunday morning (October 22), hours before the NFL began their week 7 slate of games, Kelce participated in a music video put together by the league. Celebrating “National Tight Ends Day,” a faux holiday created in 2019 at the request of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, the song and visuals see Kittle and his San Fran teammates honor TEs across the league.

We move / We pivot / We catch, pass and we hit it / Just cruise / No gimmicks / We’re the tight ends, let’s get it

While Kittle raps lyrics like the ones above, players like Kelce, Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram, Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet, and more make amusing cameos. Overall, it seems that Kittle just wants TEs to earn more of the spotlight when it comes to football coverage, considering how difficult and versatile the position is.

Your favorite player's favorite holiday… #NationalTightEndsDay is officially back.



Let's get it 😏 pic.twitter.com/3HTyjYrJ7K — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

The “National Tight Ends Day” song comes just a few days after Kelly Clarkson also shared her thoughts on the media’s coverage of football this year. Specifically mentioning the Swift-Kelce couple, Clarkson insisted that the league has neglected to focus on what’s most important: the actual football game.

“It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now,” she said to Bowen Yang on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching… They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

However, after receiving backlash because of this from Swift fans, Clarkson put out a note on social media Saturday clarifying her comments.

“Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again,” she wrote. “I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro-romance. Yay, romance… Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

