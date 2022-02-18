Watch the Trailer for New Elvis Biopic

Elvis fans rejoice!

There is a new biopic coming all about the King of Rock and Roll.

The movie, which is the brainchild of Baz Luhrmann, has reportedly been in the works for some time, largely because Luhrmann and company did not have the right actor to play Elvis.

But they do now. That person is American actor Austin Butler.

The film’s production began in Australia in January 2020 but was later put on hold after Tom Hanks, who reportedly plays Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, contracted COVID-19 early on in the virus outbreak.

Now, however, the movie is complete and it will be showing up in theaters on June 24 this summer.

Fans can check out the first preview below, which includes a Hanks narration as the infamous (and duplicitous) Colonel.

Viewers: get ready for some hip-shaking.

The film, as the trailer shows, takes us through The King’s entire life, from childhood through sequin jumpsuit. What a ride.

The film is one of many in a string of big-name biopics of late, including Rocketman about Elton John and Bohemian Rhapsody about Queen.

Luhrmann shared the news of the new trailer on social media on Thursday (February 17), writing to his many followers, “I thought of a title for the film… ELVIS What do you think? Makes a lot of sense…#ElvisMovie“