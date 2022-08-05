Paul McCartney Shares Self-Titled Trilogy Box Set

Written, performed, and produced entirely by Paul McCartney, his three self-titled albums—McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III—are being packaged together for the first time ever.

The box set, released today (August 5) in three different formats, including limited edition color vinyl, black vinyl edition, and CD, features three special photo prints from McCartney about each album. The newly created boxset cover art and typography were made by Ed Ruscha.

The albums span 5 decades, showcasing the enduring appeal of the former Beatle.

The latest album in the series saw the Beatle tap a host of collaborators—the likes of Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Devonté Hynes, Damon Albarn, and more—for a companion LP, McCartney III Imagined.

McCartney II, released in 1980, saw the English musician shortly before the break-up of his band Wings. For the album, McCartney recorded the majority of the instruments himself, while his wife, Linda, contributed additional vocals. Departing from his typical sound, the album relied heavily on synthesizers, embracing new wave and elements of electronica.

The first eponymous album, McCartney, also saw the singer at a humble at-home recording studio playing much of the album himself. Released in 1970, the album was recorded shortly after John Lennon’s private departure from the Beatles in 1969.

Each of the albums is a testament to McCartney’s ability to take risks and redefine his sound for each new decade. The box set is available, HERE.

FORMAT INFO:

Slipcase cover art and typography by Ed Ruscha (all formats)



1) Limited Edition Color Vinyl

· Three-disc 180g audiophile vinyl set (McCartney – clear, McCartney II -white, and McCartney III – creamy white vinyl)

· Three x 8 x 10” photo prints with introductions from Paul

2) Limited Edition Black Vinyl Edition

· 180g audiophile vinyl set

· Three x 8 x 10” photo prints with introductions from Paul

3) Limited Edition CD

· Limited Edition three-disc set

· Three photo prints with introductions from Paul

Mixed in Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard

Dolby Atmos mastered by Emily Lazar

Photo: Mary McCartney / Nasty Little Man