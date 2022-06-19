Paul McCartney to Share ‘McCartney’ Trilogy Box Set

To celebrate his enduring solo career, Paul McCartney is set to reissue his three self-titled albums, packaging the lauded works together for the first time. McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III span five decades altogether, showcasing the lasting appeal of the former Beatle.

Set to arrive on August 5, each reissued album will come with new photo prints and notes from McCartney himself.

The latest album in the series saw McCartney tap a host of collaborators – the likes of Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Devonté Hynes, Damon Albarn, and more – for a companion LP, McCartney III Imagined.

McCartney II, released in 1980, saw the English musician shortly before the break-up of his band Wings. For the album, McCartney recorded the majority of the instruments himself, while his wife, Linda, contributed additional vocals. Departing from his typical sound, the album relied heavily on synthesizers, embracing new wave and elements of electronica.

McCartney also saw the singer at a humble at-home recording studio playing much of the album himself. Released in 1970, the album was recorded shortly after John Lennon’s private departure from the Beatles in 1969.

News of the box set comes shortly after the finale of his latest North American Tour and just in time for the famed singer’s 80th birthday (June 18).

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage