Paul McCartney’s Brother, Mike, Reveals Unfortunate Way He Spent His 80th Birthday

Paul McCartney’s younger brother, Mike, who turned the big 8-0 this past January 7, has revealed that his birthday was an eventful one, although perhaps not in the way he would’ve liked.

On January 8, the younger McCartney he posted a message on his X page that read in part, “I’m now 80 … can u believe! … You won’t believe how I spent my 80th!”

Then, on Sunday, January 14, he posted a follow-up message, explaining, “The glorious celebrations were spent in our local hospital! The [National Health Service] nurses, doctors & staff were, as always…magnificent. I’m now, thankfully out. Thanks to the NHS very much ❤️.”

Accompanying the message was a photo of McCartney’s wrist with his hospital bracelet prominently displayed. The ID tag features his real first name, Peter.

Mike McCartney’s Music Career

While hardly as successful as his famous older brother, Mike McCartney, who recorded under the stage name Mike McGear, also scored a few hits singles in the U.K. in the late 1960s with his group The Scaffold. The Liverpool trio, which also featured Roger McGough and John Gorman, combined comedy, poetry, and music.

The Scaffold topped the U.K. singles chart in 1968 with a version of the folk song “Lily the Pink.” The group also reached No. 4 the previous year with the McGear-written “Thank U Very Much,” and No. 7 in 1974 with the single “Liverpool Lou.”

McGear also released several solo albums, as well as a 1968 duo album with McGough. In addition, he was part of the music, poetry, and comedy group GRIMMS, which also featured the other members of The Scaffold, as well as Neil Innes and Viv Stanshall of the Bonzo Dog Band.

Career as a Photographer

Mike McCartney also is an accomplished photographer who has released a number of books featuring pics he has taken throughout his life. Most recently, he published the book Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool in 2021. The book includes some of the earliest photo of his brother playing with fellow Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison.

Mike McCartney’s Early Liverpool can be purchased at Genesis-Publications.com.