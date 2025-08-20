Paul McCartney’s Father Earned a Surprise Songwriting Credit on This Wings Tune

Paul McCartney did not just fall into music as a profession. Rather, it was a hobby and a skill cultivated during his youth, particularly by his father, James McCartney. Growing up, McCartney remembers his father sitting at the piano in their home and playing popular songs from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. Per McCartney’s comments, it seems James was strictly a cover player. However, he did write one song, and years and years later, it became a country and jazz-infused single for McCartney’s Wings.

Recalling his dad’s affinity for music, McCartney stated, “He usually played all the ‘old standards,’ that’s why I’ve got such a rich background knowledge of them.” “He never read any music, it was all by ear. I think it all sunk in when I was little, before I could even reach the piano,” McCartney added, per a Q&A on his website.

All that being said, it is no surprise Paul McCartney grew up to be Paul McCartney, as music seemingly was a large attraction in his household. While it was an attraction and a hobby for James, it was never a career, but that briefly, for just one song, changed, as James gifted Paul and Wings one of the more unique songs in their catalog.

Chet Atkins Encouraged Paul McCartney To Record the Song for His Father

In the mid-70s, Paul McCartney and Wings notably recorded some of their infamous tracks in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside country music power player Chet Atkins. During this time, McCartney and Wings reportedly recorded classics “Junior’s Farm” and “Sally G”. And per Atkins’ request, they also recorded the James McCartney-written track, “Walking In The Park With Eloise.”

“The recording of the song happened when I was in Nashville,” and “I mentioned it to Chet Atkins, and he said, ‘We should record that for your dad!’ So, it was Chet’s idea. We got a couple of guys together and recorded it.” They recorded it, and McCartney released the song on the album Wings at the Speed of Sound.

Being a humble man, James refused to take credit for the song. So, McCartney and Wings credited the song to a fictional group called The Country Hams. Attesting to his father’s humility, McCartney stated, “He wouldn’t ever admit he’d ‘written’ it. He said it was just a piece he played on the piano that he’d ‘made up’.”

Needless to say, music ran in the McCartney family.

Photo by Images/Getty Images