Paul McCartney’s Guitar String from ‘Rubber Soul’ Era Sells at Auction in England

A string from Paul McCartney‘s acoustic Epiphone guitar has been sold at auction.

According to BBC, the string was believed to be used by McCartney during the height of the Beatles’ fame in the 1960s. It recently sold for £1,600, which is $1,951.91 in U.S. dollars, at Special Auction Services (SAS) in Newbury, England.

The guitar string was reportedly won in a contest by a fan in 1965 and sent to the winner directly after the recording sessions for the group’s album Rubber Soul. The fan who won the prized string was named David Cardey. The contest was booked through the fan magazine titled The Beatles Book.

As reported by BBC, the auction lot — anticipated to sell between £3,000 ($3,658.02 USD) and £5,000 ($6,096.70 USD) — included two letters from the editor Johnny Dean. A “piece of Beatles equipment” was promised in the correspondence.

“This guitar string came from Paul’s acoustic Epiphone and was given to me by him after The Beatles’ last recording session,” Dean apparently wrote in the second letter. The auction described the guitar string as Cardey’s “pride and joy and kept safely by him for over 45 years.” Cardey has since passed away.

Earlier this month it was announced that McCartney will be featured on Jimmy Buffet’s final album, Equal Strain on All Parts, due to be released posthumously on November 3. The album was recorded prior to Buffet’s passing.

McCartney penned a track on former bandmate Ringo Starr’s fourth EP titled Rewind Forward that’s set for release on October 13. He wrote the song “Feeling the Sunlight.” You can pre-order/save the collection of songs here.

McCartney is currently on the road for a couple dates internationally for his Got Back Tour that includes Australia, Mexico, and Brazil You can get ticket information here.

