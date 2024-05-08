“I Can’t Think of a Better Way to End the Day”: Reba McEntire Celebrates New Single, New Sitcom

While spending numerous decades in country music, Reba McEntire is proving that her time creating isn’t over yet. Just to give a breakdown of her recent success, the singer performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl. She also continues to coach on The Voice alongside Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend. She released her new song “I Can’t.” And Reba will even host the ACM Awards in a few weeks. Continuing her success in music, the icon inked a deal with NBC for her new sitcom “Happy’s Place.”

Few artists seem to be working as much as Reba. Always looking to extend her stardom, news recently surfaced that the singer would once again helm her own television show. In the new comedy, Reba will play Bobbie. The story follows her as she inherits her father’s restaurant after he passes away. Besides running the restaurant, she also has a new business partner who just so happens to be her half-sister whom she never knew existed. The series will feature stars like Melissa Peterman, Tokala Black Elk, and even Rex Linn.

#ICant think of a better way to end the day…a new single and now a new sitcom. We’ll see you at #HappysPlace on @nbc soon! pic.twitter.com/G0MR1vozpT — Reba McEntire (@reba) May 8, 2024

McEntire’s post came shortly after the Queen of Country debuted her new single “I Can’t” on Tuesday’s airing of The Voice. By all accounts, McEntire appears to have another hit on her hands.

Reba McEntire Discusses Women In The Entertainment Industry

Although making the most out of 2024, Reba also discussed how women are treated in the entertainment industry. Speaking with the Associated Press, the legendary singer noted how the industry is getting better, but there is still a great deal of work to be made. “It might be getting better, but it’s not equal yet. We’re all always fighting for that. Always vying for that airtime, streaming, radio. Just vying for attention.”

While knowing the struggles many females face in the industry, Reba insisted she needed to continue to speak out for those who came before her. “Just the same way that Dolly [Parton], Loretta [Lynn], Tammy [Wynette] and Barbara [Mandrell] did. We got out there and we found the best songs we possibly could find. If the guys were doing one show, we tried to do three shows.” She added, “We worked harder. We knew that we had to work harder. We didn’t bitch about it.” Reba declared, “We didn’t complain. We just did the work.”

Continuing to focus on the work, be sure to tune in to the Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, on May 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video.

