‘American Idol’ Favorite Abi Carter Leaves Katy Perry Awestruck: “That Performance Made Me Scared for My Job”

Although it feels like American Idol just started, the show is down to the Top 5. With Emmy Russell continuing to prove herself as one of the top talents on the show, she now looks to snag a spot in the finale. But before she is crowned the next American Idol, she must beat out four other contestants. And there is a reason they also made it into the Top 5. With judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry offering advice to the aspiring singers, Perry recently praised one singer but admitted she was “scared” for her job.

On Sunday, the American Idol contestants juggled not one performance but two as they needed to sing a song from Adele’s lineup and one dance song. With only five contestants moving forward, the tension on stage seemed at an all-time high. For Abi Carter, she took the stage with confidence as she performed Fall Out Boy’s hit song “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up).” And for her Adele song, Carter decided to go with “Hello.”

Hitting the final note, Carter watched in excitement as the judges gushed over her performance. Sharing her take on the performance, Perry said, “Where has all this energy been? Where has all this physicality been? Why were you saving that for almost the last show? You can do that?” She even insisted, “That performance made me scared for my job.”

Even Bryan chimed in, adding, “You handled it like a pro. We thought you just played piano and sang.”

‘American Idol’ Fans Share Their Take On Abi Carter’s Performance

Looking at what the fans had to say, they also seemed to agree with both Bryan and Perry as one comment read, “This was honestly her second best performance of the season and the second best of the night! She ate that song up! Her belts are so powerful on the song. Lots of emotions and power in her voice as well. That was incredible! What can’t she sing? She can sang the phonebook and I will instantly love it easily. She is my personal favorite as well. So you wanna be a sanger!” Another fan added, “Serving Superstar Rocker Chick. Her voice pierces thru all the noise, those high notes sailing above the band. She took some serious stances & wailed away. Killed it! Way too short.”

While gaining favor with the judges, Carter still faces tough competition as the top five include Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, Will Moseley, and Russell.



