Paul Stanley Details the Frustration Surrounding Unrealistic Expectations of New KISS Albums

While the band often received criticism for the subject matter in their songs, their outfits, or their antics on stage, KISS performed for 50 years. And in that time, they sold over 75 million records worldwide, received an invitation to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ranked tenth on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Never shying away from their style, KISS went on to release 20 studio albums throughout their time in the spotlight. And while KISS will continue on in a digital form, Paul Stanley recently discussed the later years of the band and the frustration that came with releasing new music.

Celebrating 50 years in the music industry, KISS wrapped up their legacy in 2023 when they performed at Madison Square Garden. While proud of what they accomplished over the years, Stanley admitted that fans seemed too trapped in the past to enjoy a different sound. He told Ultimate Classic Rock, “With Kiss, it really reached a point where clearly, the band is rooted in our past and living up to it. As much as people would say they wanted a new album, the truth was, it didn’t matter how good it was.” He added, “So that just became a bit frustrating, in terms of working hard to do a great album and having it kind of glossed over because somebody, understandably, wants to hear “Love Gun.”

Paul Stanley Shares The Importance Of “Freedom”

Not criticizing the fans for their love of KISS, Stanley understood the appeal of their older material. But he insisted, “Judging some of the newer material on its own merits, it was and is as good. The great stuff from the last two albums, I’d say, is as good as anything we’d done. At that point, it just became clear that if it’s not fun, it’s not worth doing.”

Using Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant as an example, Stanley explained how artists need freedom to express their music their way. “ I think what becomes most important is to have not only the freedom, but accept the freedom to do it your way. In other words, I’m sure there are fans that are disappointed with what Robert Plant does. But to his credit, he’s doing what he enjoys.”

With Stanley not worrying about albums, sales, or concerts, he concluded “ If something appeals to you and it fills a need in you, it will fill a need in someone else. Then, it’s just a matter of the scale.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)