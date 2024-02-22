Shania Twain Mourning the Death of Longtime Band Member Allison Cornell

Shania Twain is in mourning. Taking to social media, the country singer mourned the passing of her longtime collaborator Allison Cornell. Cornell was a violinist and multi-instrumentalist who played a key role in Twain’s backup band.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cornell recently passed away. At this time, Cornell’s family hasn’t revealed a cause of death for the violinist. Taking to Instagram, Twain shared some fond memories of Cornell in the form of videos of previous performances.

“Allison Cornell was such a talented and wonderful person. It was a privilege, as an artist, to have her on stage with me through a lot of my touring career,” Twain wrote in the post. “Feeling very sad. Allison’s memory will live on but sadly another beautiful human being has gone too soon. Rest in Peace.”

Among the videos, Twain also shared a video of Cornell on stage as part of Twain’s 2018 Now Tour. In the video, Cornell got her time in the spotlight so to speak.

“I love looking at the crowd. Love it,” Cornell said in that clip. “It’s such a big part of the show for everybody, and for me. They’re looking at each other, and I’m looking at them, and I’m just trying to find people I can see up there. I do a lot of pointing, ’cause I’ve got a bow sometimes.”

Shania Twain Fans Remember Allison Cornell

Twain’s fans also shared their condolences to the singer and remembered some of Cornell’s greatest moments. One wrote, “Alison achieved true greatness most of us could never achieve. She had such a great stage presence.”

Another wrote, “Sending you and everyone that knew her, strength, courage, and peace knowing shevis watching over us.”

Still, another commented, “She was awesome! Always a highlight to watch her in shows too!”

Artist management company JaggerEdge remembered Cornell as well, sharing an obituary for the musician. They wrote, “The viola is quiet. Rest In Peace Allison you will be terribly missed.”

Besides providing backup for Twain, Cornell also worked with Joe Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Tracy Chapman, and Ronnie Spector among many others. She toured with many musicians as well as continued to hone her craft. In 2005, she released a solo album Pretty Colored Lights.

The management company continued, “It is with great sadness that we say farewell to ALLISON SHROPSHIRE CORNELL. Rest In Peace – Heaven has opened up its gates to an incredible talent!”