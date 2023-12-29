Kiss’ Paul Stanley Names His Most Underrated Bands of All Time: “That Music Is Monumental”

With countless bands, solo artists, and groups contributing to music throughout history, almost every publication has produced a list of the most underrated bands of all time. While each list offers some insight into what makes them great, recently, KISS’ Paul Stanley shared some bands he believed deserve proper recognition for their talents. More than believing in their talent, the musician credited the bands for instilling a love for music in him.

Discussing all things music with Classic Rock, Stanley found himself with a series of questions about the most underrated band of all time. Again, not a new question for any music lover, but Stanley took the moment to not only list some bands but also show what music inspired him at that time. He said, “It’s a tragedy that all that great Philly soul and Motown has been relegated to being the back beat for a rap tune instead of given its due as some of the most brilliant music ever made. The O’Jays, The Stylistics, The Spinners… that music is monumental.” He added, “It was every bit as instrumental in my music and my love of music as the more obvious rock’n’roll influences.”

Paul Stanley Enjoys A Little Bit Of Soul

Besides Stanley honoring The O’Jays, he also shared one of the best bands he ever saw in person. Any fan can remember their favorite concert as the experience can be “transcendent.” For the rockstar, that moment came in August 1969 thanks to Led Zeppelin. Recalling the show and the “magic” it produced, the singer said, “It was a transcendent moment. There was such magic and synchronicity and telepathy between those musicians. That a band of four guys could create something that was a melding of all of them and be able to change on a dime was something I will never forget.”

While enjoying Led Zeppelin, it appears nothing can beat Motown. The icon listed groups like The Temptations and the Four Tops as top picks for when he finds himself wanting to rock on a Saturday night. And with its perfect blend of pop and that soulful sound of R&B, who could blame him?

