Paul Stanley, Stephen King, & More Pay Tribute to Raspberries Frontman Eric Carmen, Dead at 74

“Hungry Eyes” and “All By Myself” singer Eric Carmen leaves behind a legacy almost as long as his career. The Raspberries frontman recently passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a public statement, Carmen’s wife confirmed that the musician, 74, died in his sleep. Carmen was the driving force behind The Raspberries and would go on to have a very successful solo career. His music left its mark on the 1970s and 1980s.

His wife Amy memorialized the singer in a moving post. She explained that Carmen felt secure in his legacy in the music landscape.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” the statement said. “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.”

Amy also quoted Carmen’s song “Love Is All That Matters.” She wrote: “Love Is All That Matters… Faithful and Forever.”

Eric Carmen Remembered by Peers

Other artists and fans also paid tribute to Carmen and his endearing legacy. Paul Stanley of KISS took to social media to remember Carmen. He compared Carmen’s vocals to two other musical greats. He wrote on X, “Awful News. Eric Carmen has died. Although known to many for writing radio hits like All By Myself and others, Eric was a true rocker at heart,” he wrote. “His voice had elements of (Paul) McCartney and Steve Marriott. The Raspberries did shows with us. A killer band live & I loved their records.”

Author Stephen King also remembered the late singer.

The loss of Eric Carmen really hurts. The Raspberries were the best power pop group ever. “Ecstasy” was my favorite. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 12, 2024

Carmen’s manager, David Spero, told Deadline, “I just heard the news that my lifelong friend and former client, Eric Carmen has passed away. His talents were world renowned and his legacy as a songwriter is known throughout the industry. His songs were done by everyone from Celine Dion to Hank Williams Jr. He will be missed. RIP Eric!”

Likewise, Eddie Trunk also remembered the singer. He wrote, “Devastated to hear this news. Eric Carmen & The Raspberries were 1st rock music I ever heard. The power chords of Go All The Way literally introduced me to rock & set me on my path. I knew Eric & did much w/ him during bands reunion. RIP to a true great.”

[Photo of Eric Carmen Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images]