Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Compares Taylor Swift Concert to “Punk Rock Crowds”

With hit songs like “Yellow Ledbetter”, “Alive”, and “Black”, Pearl Jam not only sold more than 85 million albums but became one of the most influential bands of the 1990s. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, singer Eddie Vedder is a master when it comes to knowing what fans like out of a concert. And recently, the singer attended a Taylor Swift concert thanks to his daughters. While enjoying his time with his kids, the rocker noticed that Swiftes were a lot like punk rock fans when he was growing up.

Since kicking out her Eras Tour, Swifties took over the entire music industry and arenas. Not to mention her coverage during the NFL season. While seeming to be everywhere at once, Vedder discussed his time at the concert with Mojo. Giving high praise to the fans, he said, “The run-up to it, making friendship bracelets with her and the generosity of these young girls and boys, trading these bracelets with different messages on them – lyrics, song titles, just acts of goodwill on these little bracelets. They had found their tribe; they were all agreeing on something.”

Although there are some major differences between Swift and punk rock, Vedder insisted, “The craziest thing was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day. It was galvanizing and powerful.”

Eddie Vedder Discusses Returning To The Studio With Pearl Jam

While spending over the last 30 years touring and producing music, Pearl Jam prepares to release their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19. Returning to the Malibu studio built by the band, Vedder noted how the place felt like “a sacred place.” Excited to be back in the studio with the band and recording new material, the singer said, “I can’t tell you how much it meant to be in that spot. It was like mining energy in a safe place.”

With Vedder witnessing the power of Swift, he is just the latest celebrity to praise the singer for her commitment and dedication to putting on a spectacular performance.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)