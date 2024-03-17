Reba McEntire Responds as Fans Select ‘The Voice’ Coach They Would Pick—and Wouldn’t Pick

It takes a special kind of courage to open yourself up to criticism on national television. Not only on national television, but right in front of seasoned musicians such as Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay. Many fans of The Voice freely admit they lack such bravery (and musical prowess) — but still, it’s fun to pretend. The popular reality singing competition recently asked its social media followers which of the four coaches they would choose to work with. Here’s what they said.

One Coach is the Clear Favorite on ‘The Voice’

The Voice viewers who use X/Twitter are overwhelmingly Team Reba. The flame-haired country legend earned nearly half of all votes, with 41.5 percent.

Coming in second was John Legend, with 25.9 percent. Country-pop duo Dan + Shay followed with 17.8 percent, and Chance the Rapper received 14.8 percent.

who would YOU want as your Coach on #TheVoice? 👀 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 12, 2024

“Always Reba for me lol she’s my everything,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another viewer agreed: “The Queen always has my vote.”

The “Fancy” singer even dropped in to express her gratitude. “Y’all are too sweet!” Reba wrote on X/Twitter.

One fan shared their detailed thought process on this decision. They share a home state (Ohio) with Legend, but find him “a bit picky.” Dan + Shay “would drive me nuts,” and while Chance “is cool,” Reba ultimately prevailed because the user prefers country music.

“But I would want to do my own songs, Your the Best!” they wrote on Reba’s post.

John's from Ohio as I am but a bit picky

The 2 dudes I think would drive me nuts The rapper is cool but I write country my son writes rap (drives me up a wall) lol, So I would have to pick you But I would want to do my own songs, Your the Best! — TAZZ (@WHEB13) March 13, 2024

Dreams Come True for One Team Reba Member

Many viewers of The Voice will cop to their inability to carry a tune in a bucket. That’s not the case for L. Rodgers, who won over Reba in real life with her cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

“I’m like, ‘Holy crap, I’ve got to turn around for this person,” Reba told the season 25 contestant. “I loved your voice. I loved the roundness, the fullness of it. You’re a powerhouse.”

The 34-year-old Baltimore native got choked up as she revealed herself to be a lifelong Reba fan.

“You have touched my soul throughout my entire life,” Rodgers told Reba. “I love all of you so much, but I’ve got to say, you’re my favorite.”

Featured image by Noam Galai/Getty Images