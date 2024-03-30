Eddie Vedder Ponders Career in Music and How Pearl Jam Has a Few Records Left

For Eddie Vedder, his love for music went far beyond just being a fan as that love transformed into a career that spanned nearly four decades. While nurturing a solo career, releasing numerous studio albums with his last Earthling in 2022, most know Vedder as a member of the iconic band Pearl Jam. His time with the band not only brought him massive success but he landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Considered one of the Best Lead Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone, the singer recently discussed his time in the spotlight and how Pearl Jam only has a few records left.

Videos by American Songwriter

For Pearl Jam, 2024 marked their return to the studio as they prepared to release Dark Matter on April 19. The last time the band released an album was back in 2020 with Gigaton. With a new album just a few weeks away, Vedder revealed how age brings wisdom with MOJO magazine. “The older you get the better you are at living in the present. The understanding you have less time is the biggest number in the quotient. The goal is to keep making music. It’s your passion, your special purpose.”

[RELATED: Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Rock Out with The Who at the U.K. Legends’ Concert in London]

Eddie Vedder Found Peace With Pearl Jam

Revealing what years of touring taught him, Vedder continued, “[At this stage] you lean on the relationships with the people who are still around. It really hits you when you are in a situation where that person would be there. And you’re sad for them that they’re not. But it makes you realize you gotta be healthy. You want to be around for your kids. You want to make good records.” And speaking of records, the rockstar insisted “We might have one or two left.”

Throughout his time on stage, Vedder watched as icons like Chris Cornell, Layne Staley, Mark Lanegan, and Kurt Cobain passed away. While knowing that nothing lasts forever, Vedder found peace with the brotherhood surrounding Pearl Jam. “It’s a brotherhood. That was never in doubt. There might have been a few speed bumps in the road. But we got through those by looking out for each other. In that way, we felt secure.”

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)