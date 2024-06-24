Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Performs a Heartfelt Tribute to Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor in Dublin

Pearl Jam recently kicked off their European tour this weekend, and they started off strong. One notable moment from the band’s first night in Dublin, Ireland was the heartfelt tribute that Eddie Vedder performed. The tribute song was performed in honor of two of the country’s most legendary late musicians: Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor.

During the encore portion of the set, Vedder returned to the stage alone. He performed a stunning cover of the Warren Zevon song “Keep Me In Your Heart”. It was an apt and emotional performance from the singer.

Before diving into the song, Eddie Vedder said that the tribute cover would be performed in honor of “certain names that I so deeply wish were on the guestlist tonight, but we lost them too early.”

It was a beautiful and frankly, respectful way to kick off their tour. Pearl Jam will go on to tour the United Kingdom and Europe after finishing up in Ireland. The alt-rock outfit will return to the United States in August for a few shows as well.

Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor’s Legacy in Ireland

Singer/songwriter Shane MacGowan, known for his work in the punk band The Pogues, passed away in late 2023 from complications related to pneumonia. The president of Ireland honored the late singer in a statement shortly after. A number of musicians also paid tribute, including Tom Waits, Nick Cave, and Bruce Springsteen.

Sinéad O’Connor passed away just a few months before MacGowan due to natural causes. O’Connor’s career and legacy are well-respected in Ireland, as she used her music to shine a light on political and cultural problems in the country despite the adversity against her. A number of notable artists have since paid tribute to her, including Annie Lennox, Phoebe Bridgers, Janelle Monáe, and many more.

